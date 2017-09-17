Pakistan beats Thailand to qualify for Group-I of Davis Cup

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan qualified for Group-I by beating Thailand 3-2 in the Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group-II final played here at grass courts of the Pakistan Sports Complex on Sunday.



In the first match of the reverse singles, WishayaTrongcharoenchaikul outclassed Aisam ul Haq by 7-5, 7-6, 4-6, 6-7,7-6 (3-2).

Wishaya took the lead in the first two sets thrashing Aisam by 7-5 and 7-6. Meanwhile, Aisam was victorious in the third and fourth sets by 6-4, 7-6 but due to injury he could not keep up the momentum and lost the last set to Wishaya by 6-7. In the other match, Aqeel Khan led Pakistan to victory by defeating Kittiphong Wachiramanowong by 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 2-6, 6-2 (3-2).

Pakistan´s Aqeel Khan returns the ball to Thai opponent Wachirmanowong Kittphong during the Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group-II Tennis singles final match at the Sports Complex in Islamabad - AFP

Aqeel came off strong in the first two sets 6-4, 6-3 while Kittiphong made a comeback in the third and fourth set by 3-6 and 2-6, but Aqeel ended the final set on a winning note by 6-2. At the end of the final, the Pakistan team was awarded medals.

Speaking on the occasion, Aqeel said I wanted Aisam to finish the final for Pakistan but I think it was written in my fate to do so.

He congratulated Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President, Salim Saifullah Khan and Aisam for the grass courts to be named onAisam ul Haq's name.

Aisam congratulated the whole Pakistani nation saying this had been a historic week for Pakistan sports as Pakistan cricket team beat World XI in Lahore and we won the Davis Cup final.

On the occasion, PTF President, Salim Saifullah announced a cash prize of Rs 500,000 for the team saying Pakistan beat a toughThailand team today.

"Our players worked very hard and PTF will do all-out efforts for promotion of tennis in the country," he said.