Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Sunday Sep 17 2017
By
APP

Pakistan beats Thailand to qualify for Group-I of Davis Cup

By
APP

Sunday Sep 17, 2017

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan qualified for Group-I by beating Thailand 3-2 in the Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group-II final played here at grass courts of the Pakistan Sports Complex on Sunday.

In the first match of the reverse singles, WishayaTrongcharoenchaikul outclassed Aisam ul Haq by 7-5, 7-6, 4-6, 6-7,7-6 (3-2).

Wishaya took the lead in the first two sets thrashing Aisam by 7-5 and 7-6. Meanwhile, Aisam was victorious in the third and fourth sets by 6-4, 7-6 but due to injury he could not keep up the momentum and lost the last set to Wishaya by 6-7. In the other match, Aqeel Khan led Pakistan to victory by defeating Kittiphong Wachiramanowong by 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 2-6, 6-2 (3-2).

Pakistan´s Aqeel Khan returns the ball to Thai opponent Wachirmanowong Kittphong during the Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group-II Tennis singles final match at the Sports Complex in Islamabad - AFP
 

Aqeel came off strong in the first two sets 6-4, 6-3 while Kittiphong made a comeback in the third and fourth set by 3-6 and 2-6, but Aqeel ended the final set on a winning note by 6-2. At the end of the final, the Pakistan team was awarded medals.

Speaking on the occasion, Aqeel said I wanted Aisam to finish the final for Pakistan but I think it was written in my fate to do so.

He congratulated Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President, Salim Saifullah Khan and Aisam for the grass courts to be named onAisam ul Haq's name.

Aisam congratulated the whole Pakistani nation saying this had been a historic week for Pakistan sports as Pakistan cricket team beat World XI in Lahore and we won the Davis Cup final.

On the occasion, PTF President, Salim Saifullah announced a cash prize of Rs 500,000 for the team saying Pakistan beat a toughThailand team today.

"Our players worked very hard and PTF will do all-out efforts for promotion of tennis in the country," he said.

Advertisement

More From Sports:

Improved Arsenal hold Chelsea to goalless draw

Improved Arsenal hold Chelsea to goalless draw

 Updated 4 hours ago
Formula One: Hamilton wins crucial, chaotic Singapore GP

Formula One: Hamilton wins crucial, chaotic Singapore GP

 Updated 5 hours ago
Qalandars pick 16 aspiring cricketers from Lahore

Qalandars pick 16 aspiring cricketers from Lahore

 Updated 6 hours ago
Ambidextrous Yasir Jan wants switch hit type relaxation from ICC

Ambidextrous Yasir Jan wants switch hit type relaxation from ICC

 Updated 9 hours ago
Imad Wasim retains top spot in ICC T20I ranking

Imad Wasim retains top spot in ICC T20I ranking

 Updated 10 hours ago
Windies humble England in T20

Windies humble England in T20

 Updated 10 hours ago
Thailand outclass Pakistan in Davis Cup doubles

Thailand outclass Pakistan in Davis Cup doubles

 Updated 13 hours ago
Pakistan wins first gold medal in Asian Indoor Games

Pakistan wins first gold medal in Asian Indoor Games

 Updated 14 hours ago
Six-goal City go top, Liverpool held by Burnley

Six-goal City go top, Liverpool held by Burnley

 Updated 22 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement