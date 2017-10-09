Can't connect right now! retry
GEO NEWS

QAU remains shut as students' protest enters sixth day

Monday Oct 09, 2017

Protesting students on Monday. Photo: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Educational activities at Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) remain suspended as a protest by students entered its sixth day on Monday.

The students claim to be protesting for better facilities in the hostel and for the cancellation of the recent hike in fees. 

However, QAU officials said the real reason for the protest is their demand of bringing back the students who were expelled owing to the recent clashes in the varsity.

Last week, as the protest began, the students blocked the main university road and did not allow buses to ply on the campus. 

In May this year, around three dozen students were injured after clashes erupted between students’ groups from Sindh and Balochistan.

Classes resume at QAU following students’ clashes

Varsity bans all students’ groups in hope to avoid trouble on campus

Police had to resort to tear gas shelling and baton charge to disperse the students.

Later, FIRs were registered against several students at the Secretariat Police Station on the complaint of a QAU official. The students were accused of possession of illegal weapons, wreaking havoc and attempted murder.

A number of them were later expelled. A notification was also issued by the varsity banning all students’ councils on campus.

