Monday Oct 09 2017
NAB team to visit London for Avenfield case probe: sources

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Oct 09, 2017

LAHORE: A three-member team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will visit the United Kingdom to collect more evidence related to the Sharif family’s Avenfield apartments, sources informed Geo News on Monday.

NAB Lahore Director General Major (retd) Shahzad Saleem has directed the team, which would be headed by Nadir Abbas, to collect further evidence related to the London properties of the Sharif family.

According to sources, the three-member team has formally applied for British visas.

Meanwhile, the accountability court has approved the NAB’s plea to declare Hasan and Hussain Nawaz proclaimed offenders and separated their proceedings in the three references filed against them.

The accountability court is hearing a total of three corruption cases against the Sharif family filed by NAB in light of the Supreme Court's judgment in the Panama Papers case.

In response to the current development, Hasan Nawaz, son of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Nawaz Sharif and a respondent in the references filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the Sharif family, said that NAB cannot declare him a ‘proclaimed offender’.

In a statement issued from London, Hasan Nawaz said he has not received any NAB summons at his residential address in London where he has been living for last 24 years.

The former prime minister’s son said he is a British citizen and has never received the said summons according to British laws

