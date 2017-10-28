Chinese national detained at Lahore airport for carrying $60,000

LAHORE: A Customs Vigilance team detained a foreign man Friday night at the Allama Iqbal International Airport — set to depart from the city and travelling to Bangkok — for carrying an unusual amount of US dollars, the agency said, according to Geo News.

The detainee — identified as a Chinese national — was in possession of US $60,000, as per Customs officials, and was travelling to Bangkok via a foreign airline.

The man has been taken into custody for questioning and a case subsequently registered against him, the officials added.