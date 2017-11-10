Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Nov 10 2017
By
GEO NEWS

Cellular services restored in Karachi

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Nov 10, 2017

KARACHI: Mobile phone services were restored in Karachi late Friday, after they were suspended on account of Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) and companions.

The Sindh government had on Thursday issued a notification regarding suspension of cellular services on Friday.

Mobile phone services were suspended at 10am on Friday to ensure security during Chehlum. The services were restored at 10pm.

As part of strict security measures for the Chehlum of martyrs of Karbala, pillion riding was also banned in Karachi for Nov 9 and 10.

The ban was imposed under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), according to a notification issued by the Sindh home department.

On the other hand, Balochistan home department also banned pillion riding in Quetta on account of Chehlum Imam Hussain (RA).


Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PSP wanted to merge with us, not the other way around: Faisal Sabzwari

PSP wanted to merge with us, not the other way around: Faisal Sabzwari

 Updated 46 minutes ago
Girl attacked in DI Khan says accused shot video of incident

Girl attacked in DI Khan says accused shot video of incident

Updated 3 hours ago
Nawaz, Shehbaz discuss political situation in Jati Umra meeting

Nawaz, Shehbaz discuss political situation in Jati Umra meeting

 Updated 4 hours ago
PPP's doors are open for everyone: Dr Asim

PPP's doors are open for everyone: Dr Asim

Updated 5 hours ago
Dozens of flights delayed as smog engulfs Lahore, Multan

Dozens of flights delayed as smog engulfs Lahore, Multan

 Updated 7 hours ago
Stat Report: Just how bad is Lahore’s air?

Stat Report: Just how bad is Lahore’s air?

Updated 7 hours ago
Sattar requested establishment to bring us to the table: Mustafa Kamal

Sattar requested establishment to bring us to the table: Mustafa Kamal

 Updated 3 hours ago
PPP’s Nadeem Afzal discusses political situation of country with PTI’s Noor Alam

PPP’s Nadeem Afzal discusses political situation of country with PTI’s Noor Alam

Updated 8 hours ago
Attempts to bring back Musharraf in political scene to fail badly: Rafique

Attempts to bring back Musharraf in political scene to fail badly: Rafique

 Updated 8 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM