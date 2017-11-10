Cellular services restored in Karachi

KARACHI: Mobile phone services were restored in Karachi late Friday, after they were suspended on account of Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) and companions.



The Sindh government had on Thursday issued a notification regarding suspension of cellular services on Friday.

Mobile phone services were suspended at 10am on Friday to ensure security during Chehlum. The services were restored at 10pm.

As part of strict security measures for the Chehlum of martyrs of Karbala, pillion riding was also banned in Karachi for Nov 9 and 10.

The ban was imposed under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), according to a notification issued by the Sindh home department.

On the other hand, Balochistan home department also banned pillion riding in Quetta on account of Chehlum Imam Hussain (RA).



