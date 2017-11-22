Daycares to be set up province-wide to facilitate women, says Punjab minister

More than 85 daycare centers had so far been established while more such centers would be set up during current fiscal year- AFP

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Women Development Hameeda Waheed-ud-Din on Tuesday said the Punjab government is setting up daycares across the province to facilitate women.

She was speaking at the inauguration of daycare centers at Government Degree College, Satellite Town, Bahawalpur and Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Multan.

The minister said the daycares are being set up under a phased programme.

More than 85 daycare centers had so far been established while more such centers would be set up during current fiscal year, she said.

Waheed-ud-Din informed the participants that working women hostels were also being set up in various districts for the benefit of working women.