Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Wednesday Nov 22 2017
By
Faizan Lakhani

Including player from team's region mandatory from PSL4: PCB

By
Faizan Lakhani

Wednesday Nov 22, 2017

KARACHI: After much debate on non-inclusion of players from Balochistan in PSL team Quetta Gladiators, the PCB has said that it will make it mandatory for franchises to keep at least one player from the region they’re representing.

PCB Chairman Najam Sethi told the media after a meeting of PCB’s board of governors that the matter of non-inclusion of players from the province in Quetta Gladiators was discussed in the meeting.

“The matter was brought up in the meeting by Quetta region. This is not PCB’s decision and who is to be picked is totally up to the franchises,” said Sethi.

“After deliberation, we agreed that from the 4th edition of PSL, the PCB will include a clause to make it mandatory that franchises should pick at least one emerging player from the region it represents,” he said.

Sethi hoped that PSL franchises would support this idea.

The chairman added that he’s aiming to bring all PSL matches to Pakistan in the next two to three years and the board is working to achieve the same.

“We are renovating stadiums, we are getting security clearance to have matches in Pakistan, we are on the right path,” he said.

“Maybe by the 4th edition, you’ll see half of the matches coming to Pakistan and then all the games will come to Pakistan,” Sethi added.

Sethi confirmed that the schedule for the upcoming edition of PSL will be announced in a week or so as the PCB is in discussion with Dubai and Abu Dhabi authorities over the allocation of matches.

He also indicated that after a couple of years, two more teams will be added to PSL's line-up.

Replying to a question, Sethi revealed that few players who have agreed to tour Pakistan for PSL matches have expressed reluctance on visiting Karachi.

“We have prepared two lists of players. One is of the players who have agreed to visit both cities and another is of players who have agreed for Lahore only,” he said.

The chairman also confirmed that for the next edition of PSL, three matches will be in Pakistan, two in Lahore and the final in Karachi.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

England win toss, to bat first in first Ashes test

England win toss, to bat first in first Ashes test

 Updated 9 minutes ago
Real Madrid's Carvajal charged by UEFA for 'deliberate booking'

Real Madrid's Carvajal charged by UEFA for 'deliberate booking'

 Updated 17 minutes ago
PSG crush Celtic 7-1 to extend perfect European record

PSG crush Celtic 7-1 to extend perfect European record

 Updated -728 seconds ago
Barca leave Messi on the bench and qualify with 0-0 draw

Barca leave Messi on the bench and qualify with 0-0 draw

 Updated 10 minutes ago
Bayern stretch winning run with 2-1 win at Anderlecht

Bayern stretch winning run with 2-1 win at Anderlecht

 Updated 40 minutes ago
Griezmann stunner helps keep Atletico Champions League hopes alive

Griezmann stunner helps keep Atletico Champions League hopes alive

 Updated 2 hours ago
Man Utd progress on hold after Basel celebrate 1-0 win

Man Utd progress on hold after Basel celebrate 1-0 win

 Updated 3 hours ago
CSKA's 2-0 win ends Benfica quest to make the last 16

CSKA's 2-0 win ends Benfica quest to make the last 16

 Updated 3 hours ago
Double goalscorer subbed in time to see son's birth

Double goalscorer subbed in time to see son's birth

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM