Friday Dec 01 2017
Amin Anwar

Rao Anwar sent on leave for impartial Star Gate probe: CM Sindh

Amin Anwar

Friday Dec 01, 2017

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah at the rally. Photo: Geo News screen grab 

KARACHI: Malir Senior Superintendent of Police Rao Anwar has been sent on forced leave so that police action at Star Gate could be investigated in an impartial manner, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Friday.

The chief minister said this in response to a question while speaking to the media in Karachi. He was participating in a rally carried out on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

At least 27 were injured when police allegedly opened fire on November at people gathered near Star Gate on Shahra-e-Faisal in support of Faizabad protesters.

The personnel of Sindh Rangers and police had turned the protesters away from Natha Khan Chowk after a vehicle belonging to a private company was set ablaze.

Demonstrations in Karachi and other cities of the country had started after the Islamabad administration launched an operation against protesters belonging to religious groups.

However, while speaking to the media on Friday, the chief minister also spoke about the blast in Karachi’s Nishtar Park on the same occasion, saying it was sad that perpetrators of the attack have not yet been identified.

Dozens of people were killed and over 100 injured in a bomb blast at a congregation of Eid Mild-un-Nabi (PBUH) at Nishtar Park in the April of 2006. 

China to promote key infrastructure projects in Pakistan: Premier Li Keqiang

 Updated 45 minutes ago
Former MQM leader Saleem Shahzad to form new political party

 Updated 36 minutes ago
PM Abbasi, in Russia, advises SCO states to work for 'mutual advantage'

 Updated 47 minutes ago
Nawaz Sharif to address rally in Quetta today

 Updated 2 hours ago
Investigation begins in Peshawar Agriculture Directorate attack, case filed

 Updated 2 hours ago
Police encounter leaves suspect dead in Karachi's Abyssinia Lines

 Updated 3 hours ago
