Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Dec 09 2017
By
GEO NEWS

CM Sharif has forgotten to mention SC criticism of Orange Line: Imran

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Dec 09, 2017

ISLAMABAD: In the backdrop of the recent Supreme Court’s judgment on the Orange Line Train, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday tweeted that Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif had “conveniently forgotten to mention Supreme Court restrictions and criticism of Orange Line project in the judgment on the issue.”

Imran added that the chief minister had especially forgotten the scathing critique on how the environment and preservation of heritage sites were ignored and how these must be taken into consideration.

On Friday, the Supreme Court dismissed the decision of the Lahore High Court halting work on selected sites of the Orange Line Metro Train project. Although the apex court has allowed the Punjab government to go ahead with the project at the same speed, the bench has set 31 conditions to ensure the project's transparency.

In a series of tweets, Khan questioned how project worth Rs 200 billion was undertaken without a proper feasibility study.

The PTI chairman also claimed that the Sharifs are interested in showcasing expensive projects for election campaigns. 

Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday visited the Orange Line Metro Train project site to have an overview of the work, a day after the Supreme Court allowed the provincial government to continue construction work on the project.

CM Punjab visits Orange Line project site after SC verdict

The apex court on Friday had dismissed the decision of the Lahore High Court (LHC) halting work on selected sites of the project

Shehbaz said that the project will provide people with improved transportation services and the delay will be compensated for by hard work and commitment.

On Friday while talking to media the chief minister blamed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf for the 22-month delay caused in the construction of the project.

"The PTI had submitted an application to the Supreme Court. Then, as hidden enemies strike, they did the same in the Lahore High Court. The revenge they have taken is not from me. They have taken revenge from the poor people of the city."

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Nawaz, Maryam to reach Pakistan on Dec 14

Nawaz, Maryam to reach Pakistan on Dec 14

 Updated 59 minutes ago
Imran warns of protest if FATA, KP not merged

Imran warns of protest if FATA, KP not merged

Updated 3 hours ago
Sea View murder case: Prime accused's remand extended till Dec 11

Sea View murder case: Prime accused's remand extended till Dec 11

 Updated 3 hours ago
People will hold Zardari accountable if NAB does not: Shehbaz Sharif

People will hold Zardari accountable if NAB does not: Shehbaz Sharif

 Updated 4 hours ago
Sit-ins must end for country to progress: Chaudhry Nisar

Sit-ins must end for country to progress: Chaudhry Nisar

 Updated 4 hours ago
Ex-SECP chief moves IHC in Chaudhry Sugar Mills record-tampering case

Ex-SECP chief moves IHC in Chaudhry Sugar Mills record-tampering case

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM