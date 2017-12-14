Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Dec 14 2017
Web Desk

Wasim Akram’s reunion picture brings back good ol’ memories

Web Desk

Thursday Dec 14, 2017

Old days: The lethal pair of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis 

The ‘Swing ka Sultan’ Wasim Akram recently shared a golden picture of his reunion with former cricketing greats, transporting us back to the good old days.

The former captain reunited with fellow former pacer Waqar Younis, spin legend Mushtaq Ahmed, former wicket-keeper Moin Khan and current selector Inzamam-ul-Haq and tweeted a memorable picture of the occasion.

“It was really amazing to see my old team mates buddies and Pakistan’s cricketing greats @waqyounis99 Inzi, Moin and @Mushy_online # memories-forever#goodolddays,” Wasim posted.

"Old is Gold...Rock Stars of the 90s ," Waqar Younis was quick to respond. 

Nostalgic fans shared their thoughts.

“3 bowling greats from Pakistan having 2051 International wickets among them.. 1705 between the 2 deadly fast bowling Combo of all time..” tweeted a fan from across the border.

“Legends of Pakistan cricket in one frame,” said another.

“Our pride,” one fan put it simply.

Another fan thanked the legends for the memories. 


