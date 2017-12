LAHORE: A meeting to discuss the reorganisational matters and mobilising party workers was held at Bilawal House in Lahore on Thursday.



The meeting was presided over by the party's Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and attended by important leaders in the province including the party's Central Information Secretary Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed, PPP's Central Punjab President Qamaruz Zaman Kaira, and PPP's Lahore President Mian Azizur Rehman Chan.