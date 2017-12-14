Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Dec 14 2017
GEO NEWS

Security forces conduct IBOs in Punjab, Balochistan: ISPR

GEO NEWS

Thursday Dec 14, 2017

RAWALPINDI: Security forces in Balochistan on Thursday conducted an intelligence-based operation in Dera Bugti district and recovered a cache of arms and explosives, said a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

FC Balochistan, during the operation, recovered explosives, prepared IEDs, detonators and ammunition. 

In a separate operation, Punjab Rangers, along with CTD, Punjab Police and intelligence agencies conducted IBOs in Sargodha, Bhakar, DG Khan, Attock and Lahore.

Security forces apprehended 19 terrorists and facilitators and also recovered illegal weapons from their possession, added ISPR. 





