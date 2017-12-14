Pakistan does not agree with Tillerson's comments, perception: FO

Foreign Office building in Islamabad, Pakistan. Photo: Geo News file

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Thursday said that Pakistan does not agree with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s recent statement about Pakistan.

In a town hall meeting with the employees of the US State Department, Tillerson had said that he does not enjoy the task of dealing with countries like Pakistan and North Korea.

"We do not agree with the comments and perception of Secretary Tillerson," Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal tweeted.

He further said that Pakistan has undertaken largescale operations against terrorists and their safe havens across the length and breadth of the country with notable success.

"These operations are being carried out in our own national interest and Pakistan is determined to rid its soil of the scourge of terrorism and extremism."



According to the US Secretary of State, relations with Pakistan which he termed an important and valued partner had drifted and had to be brought back to one of common interest.

Tillerson visited Pakistan in October and held meetings with the country’s top political and military leadership. "Pakistan is important regionally to our joint goals of providing peace and security to the region and providing an opportunity for greater economic relationship," Tillerson was quoted as saying during his meeting with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The US Embassy, in a statement released, said the secretary of state reiterated President Trump’s message that Pakistan must increase its efforts to “eradicate militants and terrorists operating within the country”.

“The Secretary outlined the United States’ new South Asia Strategy and the vital role that Pakistan can play in working with the United States and others to facilitate a peace process in Afghanistan that can bring stability and security to the region,” said the statement from the US embassy.

During the meeting, Tillerson also expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

“The Secretary also expressed his gratitude to the Government of Pakistan and the Pakistani Army for their cooperation in securing the release of the Boyle-Coleman family from captivity,” added the statement.