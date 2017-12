US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Thursday that a missile fired by Huthi militants at Saudi Arabia last month had been made in Iran. Photo: AFP file

WASHINGTON: US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Thursday that a missile fired by Huthi militants at Saudi Arabia last month had been made in Iran.



"It was made in Iran then sent to Huthi militants in Yemen," Haley said of the missile.

"From there it was fired at a civilian airport with the potential to kill hundreds of innocent civilians in Saudi Arabia."