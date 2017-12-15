Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
business
Friday Dec 15 2017
By
REUTERS

Oil prices up on pipeline outage support

By
REUTERS

Friday Dec 15, 2017

NEW YORK: Oil prices rose on Thursday as a pipeline outage in Britain continued to support prices despite forecasts showing global crude surplus in the beginning of next year.

US West Texas Intermediate futures CLc1 settled up 44 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $57.04 a barrel.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 settled up 1.4 percent, or 87 cents, at $63.31 a barrel.

Prices have been supported by an outage on the Forties crude pipeline that was expected to last several weeks.

“At present you can’t ignore the impact of the Forties pipeline outage,” said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital Llc in New York, “It’s a significant amount of oil that the market is going to miss and is missing. And it’s almost surprising it’s not generating more support.”

A reformer was shut on Thursday after a fire in the East Plant at Citgo Petroleum Corp’s 157,500-bpd Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The Paris-based International Energy Agency (IEA) expects the oil market to have a surplus of 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the first half of next year before reverting to a deficit of about 200,000 bpd in the second half. That means 2018 overall should show “a closely balanced market”.

The IEA said US crude output next year would increase by 870,000 barrels per day, up from its November forecast of 790,000 bpd.

With cash pouring into the US shale oil industry, the United States is on track to deliver up to 80 percent of the world’s oil production gains through 2025, the IEA estimates.

Yet after lows of $56.09 earlier in the day for US crude and $62.01 for Brent crude, both grades had rallied again by settlement.

“The market seems to have digested (the IEA report) and is turning its attention to the fact that we’re beginning to tighten,” said Gene McGillian, director of market research at Tradition Energy.

A fall in US crude inventories last week also lent some support. Stocks fell by 5.1 million barrels in the week to Dec. 8, the fourth consecutive week of decline, to 442.99 million barrels, the lowest since October 2015.

The front month of the US crude curve for February and March remains in backwardation. Backwardation, in which the futures contract trades below the crude oil’s expected spot price at the contract’s maturity, is an indicator of a tight market.

Advertisement

More From Business:

Fur flies in Hollywood as Disney goes Fox hunting

Fur flies in Hollywood as Disney goes Fox hunting

 Updated 13 hours ago
Scotland breaks from rest of UK with tax hike for higher earners

Scotland breaks from rest of UK with tax hike for higher earners

 Updated 13 hours ago
Delta orders 100 Airbus planes in blow to Boeing

Delta orders 100 Airbus planes in blow to Boeing

 Updated 23 hours ago
IMF says it has nothing to do with rupee depreciation

IMF says it has nothing to do with rupee depreciation

Updated 23 hours ago
Disney to buy 21st Century Fox assets for $52.4bn

Disney to buy 21st Century Fox assets for $52.4bn

 Updated yesterday
Disney, Fox in focus on Wall Street as deal talk heats up

Disney, Fox in focus on Wall Street as deal talk heats up

 Updated 2 days ago
UK jobless rate holds at lowest since 1975

UK jobless rate holds at lowest since 1975

 Updated 2 days ago
Bitcoin fever exposes crypto-market frailties

Bitcoin fever exposes crypto-market frailties

 Updated 2 days ago
Devaluation weakens rupee to record low

Devaluation weakens rupee to record low

Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM