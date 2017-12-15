Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Dec 15 2017
By
GEO NEWS

Dense fog causes closure of parts of Motorway in Punjab

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Dec 15, 2017

Foggy conditions in Punjab 

LAHORE: A dense layer of fog resulted in closure of several routes on the Motorway on Friday morning, as foggy conditions prevailed in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh overnight.

The M2 route leading from Kot Momin to Lahore and Faisalabad, M3 route from Pindi Bhattian to Faisalabad and M4 route from Faisalabad to Gojra have been completely closed to traffic owing to the persisting fog.

Authorities have cautioned drivers to reduce speed and use fog lights on the highway to avoid any untoward incident.

Visibility suffered in parts of Punjab due to the fog. In Gujranwala and Multan, visibility dropped to 150 and 180 metres, respectively. Visibility was recorded at 35 metres and 40 metres in Sialkot and Faisalabad, respectively.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country over the next 24 hours. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, more rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over the hills) is expected at a few places in Malakand division and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Very cold weather conditions are likely to prevail in northern parts of the country including Quetta.

In Karachi, the weather is expected to stay cold and dry over the next 24 hours, with minimum temperature recorded at 10°C. Humidity level was recorded at 52 percent, the Met Office said.

The lowest minimum temperatures yesterday were recorded at Kalat, Kalam, Skardu (-08 °C), Quetta (-07°C), Dalbandin, Gupis, Malamjabba, Astore, Parachinar (-05°C).

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Good journalism in humanitarian reporting celebrated at CEJ-IBA

Good journalism in humanitarian reporting celebrated at CEJ-IBA

 Updated 50 minutes ago
Proud all allegations of financial wrongdoing thrown out: Jahangir Tareen

Proud all allegations of financial wrongdoing thrown out: Jahangir Tareen

 Updated 45 minutes ago
Historic day in political career, Shehbaz Sharif on Hudaibiya SC verdict

Historic day in political career, Shehbaz Sharif on Hudaibiya SC verdict

 Updated 30 minutes ago
Imran Khan thankful after being cleared in ‘fake case’

Imran Khan thankful after being cleared in ‘fake case’

Updated 3 hours ago
Jahangir Tareen sacrificed to save Imran, PTI: Daniyal Aziz

Jahangir Tareen sacrificed to save Imran, PTI: Daniyal Aziz

 Updated 3 hours ago
Imran directed Tareen to continue duties as PTI General Secretary: Fawad Chaudhry

Imran directed Tareen to continue duties as PTI General Secretary: Fawad Chaudhry

 Updated an hour ago
ATM out of order, Bilawal tweets after Jahangir Tareen’s disqualification

ATM out of order, Bilawal tweets after Jahangir Tareen’s disqualification

 Updated 3 hours ago
NAB deliberately failed to make its case before SC, says PTI's Fawad Chaudhry

NAB deliberately failed to make its case before SC, says PTI's Fawad Chaudhry

Updated 6 hours ago
SC decision on Hudaibiya case appeal protects courts’ dignity: Talal

SC decision on Hudaibiya case appeal protects courts’ dignity: Talal

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM