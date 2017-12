ISLAMABAD: The deadline set by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will expire today (December 15). The deadline was extended on November 30 for filing the returns of 2016-17.



All those whose annual salary from July 1, 2016 to June 30, 2017 is above Rs400,000 are required to file their income tax returns along with wealth statement for the financial year 2016-17.

The original deadline set by the FBR was August 31, but it was extended to encourage people to file their returns.