pakistan
Friday Dec 15 2017
ATM out of order, Bilawal tweets after Jahangir Tareen’s disqualification

Friday Dec 15, 2017

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari - AFP File Photo 

MULTAN: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tweeted his response to the Supreme Court disqualifying Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Tareen.

“ATM out of order #TareenOUT,” Bilawal said on Twitter after the apex court announced its verdict.

The Supreme Court on Friday disqualified Tareen but cleared PTI chairman Imran Khan in the disqualification case against them.

Reading the judgment, the chief justice ruled that Imran is not disqualified as a parliamentarian as the petitioner was not directly affected in the foreign funding case.

The court also ruled that the ECP will impartially investigate the foreign funding claims against the PTI chief by scrutinising accounts up till five years ago.

With regards to Tareen, the judgment stated that the PTI secretary general had pleaded guilty to insider trading.

Tareen cannot be termed honest and stands disqualified for life as per Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution, according to the Supreme Court judgment.

