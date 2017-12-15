Imran Khan thankful after being cleared in ‘fake case’

PTI Chairman Imran Khan talks to the media in Karachi. Photo: Geo News

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan thanked God on Friday following his victory at the Supreme Court which cleared him in the disqualification case against him and party leader Jahangir Tareen.

"I thank God for being cleared in this fake case filed by a drug dealer," said the PTI chairman.

Addressing the media, Imran said the case against him was filed by a [suspected] drug smuggler which dragged on for a year.

"Thank God all the money trail and evidence was presented to the Supreme Court," he said, adding that, “I gave 60 documents to the Supreme Court”.

He claimed that ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif has to answer for taking out Rs300 billion from the country and only submitted one document — the Qatari letter — in the apex court during the Panama Papers case.

"I’m hurt that I was compared to Nawaz. I was a cricketer who brought back halal money to the country [while Nawaz is a] money launderer," he claimed.

Talking about disqualified party leader, Imran said he is very sad about Tareen as he is the highest tax paying businessman in the country and the trust [on the basis of which he was disqualified] was in his children's name.

He criticised the National Accountability Bureau over its role in the Hudaibiya case, which was quashed by the Supreme Court earlier today.

Answering a question, he said the party pays when it uses the aircraft of party members.

