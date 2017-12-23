Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Dec 23 2017
By
Adnan Malik

PAT changes date of Model Town APC to Dec 30

By
Adnan Malik

Saturday Dec 23, 2017

LAHORE: The Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) led by Dr Tahirul Qadri has changed the date of the all parties conference (APC) called after the release of the Model Town inquiry report to December 30.

Earlier, PAT had announced that the APC would be held on December 28, during which a future course of action would be announced. Dr Tahirul Qadri has called on Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and provincial Law Minister Rana Sanaullah to step down from their positions by December 31, in light of the Model Town inquiry report.

The incident on June 17, 2014, had claimed lives of at least 14 people and left over 100 others injured during an 'anti-encroachment operation' by Punjab Police outside Idara Minhajul Quran in Lahore's Model Town. 

Model Town report 

The Punjab government, at the behest of the Lahore High Court, had made the report of the Model Town incident public on December 5.

The inquiry report, prepared by Justice Baqir Najfi commission, says that police tried to cover up the facts regarding who gave orders to open fire on protesters.

It adds that no legal opinion was sought from the Punjab advocate general prior to the start of the operation.

The commission, in its report, also stated that on the ground, the standoff continued the whole night, resulting in minor injuries to police constables as well as PAT workers.

It was after 9am that the DIG Operation arrived at the site, who called the SPs of different divisions of Lahore, and as a result the policemen started increasing in response to the swelling up of the PAT activists, the report says.

The commission observed: "The level of cooperation in digging out the truth is that no police official from top to bottom, whether actively participated in the operation or not, did utter a single word about the person under whose command the police resorted to firing upon the PAT workers."

Further, in its conclusion, the commission said, "It is shocking to note that everyone has deliberately but unsuccessfully tried to cover each other from possibly adverse legal effects."

Advertisement

More From Pakistan:

Nawaz's movement for justice will work against Shehbaz: Imran

Nawaz's movement for justice will work against Shehbaz: Imran

Updated 3 hours ago
Maryam expresses anger over Tareen’s case not being sent to NAB

Maryam expresses anger over Tareen’s case not being sent to NAB

 Updated 4 hours ago
Will not let Karachi's residents get displaced: Farooq Sattar

Will not let Karachi's residents get displaced: Farooq Sattar

 Updated 6 hours ago
Will continue to serve nation: Nawaz Sharif

Will continue to serve nation: Nawaz Sharif

 Updated 7 hours ago
Malaysian passenger carrying weapons arrested from Karachi airport

Malaysian passenger carrying weapons arrested from Karachi airport

Updated 8 hours ago
Pak High Commission official injured in accident in New Delhi

Pak High Commission official injured in accident in New Delhi

 Updated 9 hours ago
India shares itinerary of Jhadav’s family with Pakistan: FO

India shares itinerary of Jhadav’s family with Pakistan: FO

 Updated 4 hours ago
Jewellery, clothing shops looted in Karachi market

Jewellery, clothing shops looted in Karachi market

 Updated 10 hours ago
Frustration in Afghanistan, UN reflected in US statements: Asif

Frustration in Afghanistan, UN reflected in US statements: Asif

 Updated 11 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM