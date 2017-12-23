Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Saturday Dec 23 2017
Faizan Lakhani

Imad Wasim dropped as PCB announces ODI squad for New Zealand tour

KARACHI: All-rounder Imad Wasim has been dropped while former captain Azhar Ali made a comeback as Pakistan announced a 15-member squad for the five-match series against New Zealand.

Junaid Khan was also not included in Pakistan’s squad and was replaced by Amir Yamin in the team.

“Imad Wasim was again feeling discomfort in his previously injured knee which ruled him out from the ODI Squad. Immad has been told to work on his fitness in NCA,” said chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq.

The chief selector added that the team has been selected keeping in mind the conditions and the recent performances of some players in the domestic tournament. 

“Azhar Ali makes a comeback in the ODI squad after being rested in the ODI series against Sri Lanka. He is making a comeback after gaining full fitness,” added the chief selector.

“Junaid Khan has been ruled out of the ODI squad due to a fracture in his right foot and doctors have advised him six-weeks rest. Aamir Yamin comes in to replace the left arm pacer in the squad,” he said.

According to PCB, the team was finalised after consultation with captain Sarfraz Ahmed and head coach Mickey Arthur. The T-20 squad will be announced later.

The five-match ODI series will take place from January 6, 2018, to January 19, 2018, whereas the T-20I series will commence from January 22 and will conclude on January 28, 2018.

The PCB has also announced a 9-member team management for the tour. Aun Zaidi has been promoted as the media manager while the physiotherapist for the team will be hired locally from New Zealand

Pakistan’s ODI Squad

Sarfraz Ahmed

Azhar Ali

Fakhar Zaman

Imam Ul Haq

Babar Azam

Shoaib Malik

Muhammad Hafeez

Haris Sohail

Faheem Ashraf

Shadab Khan

Mohammad Nawaz

Mohammad Amir

Hasan Ali

Aamir Yamin

Ruman Raees

