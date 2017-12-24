10 dead as buses, pick-up van collide on Indus Highway

At least 10 people were killed late Saturday night when two buses and a pick-up van collided on the Indus Highway near Sehwan. Photo: Geo News screen grab 1

SEHWAN: At least 10 people were killed late Saturday night when two buses and a pick-up van collided on the Indus Highway near Sehwan.

All 10 deceased, including six children and three women, were passengers of the pick-up van, which was travelling from Larkana to Sehwan, the police said.

The deceased were rushed to nearby medical facilities for the autopsy, medical treatment respectively. Those killed in the accident have been identified as Reshma, Saira, Saima, Kamil, Ahmed Jamil, Jamshed, Iqra, Ajwa, Khushboo and Badruddin.

SSP Irfan Bahadur said that the bodies will be handed over to the families of the deceased after postmortem.

Drivers of both the buses managed to flee the scene of the crime. The police said that the search for the suspects is under way.



On November 9, a total of 27 people were killed and around 60 injured after a speeding bus fell off a bridge in Dhok Pathan area of Talagang.

The bus fell from a height of 150 feet, rescue officials said, adding that as many as 69 people were injured in the accident.

The bus, which was carrying nearly a hundred passengers, was on its way to Lahore’s Raiwind from Kohat, said rescue officials.



On October 7, fourteen people died and 30 were injured when a passenger bus collided with a van in the Dasht area of Mastung district, rescue sources said.

The injured were shifted to Civil Hospital, Quetta for treatment. Five of the injured are in critical condition and are being treated in the hospital's trauma centre.