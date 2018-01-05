At least two women injured by Indian firing along LoC

RAWALPINDI: At least two women were injured on Friday after Indian forces once again resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC), said a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).



The latest incident of firing by Indian troops occurred in the civilian areas of Nezapir sector of the LoC.

ISPR added that the Indian forces deployed along the LoC continue to violate the 2003 Ceasefire Agreement.

On Thursday, the Indian Army violated the ceasefire along the working boundary on targeting innocent civilians.

Three civilians were injured due to the unprovoked Indian firing in the Zafarwal sector and the Pakistan Army launched a befitting response at the Indian post killing one Indian soldier and leaving two injured.

