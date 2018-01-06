Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jan 06 2018
GEO NEWS

Centre 'creating problems' in Sindh IGP matter: Nasir Shah

GEO NEWS

Saturday Jan 06, 2018

Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah addressing the media on Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Karachi. Photo: Geo News
 

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Saturday said the centre is 'creating problems' in appointing a replacement of the incumbent Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh AD Khawaja.

"Court's orders demand that a 22-grade officer is appointed as the province's police chief," Shah said after a Sindh Cabinet session earlier today. "The province cannot continue with a 21-grade IGP when a 22-grade officer is serving the force."

Sindh government renews efforts to replace IGP AD Khawaja

Provincial government suggests three names to replace incumbent police chief

The Government of Sindh on January 2, 2018, wrote a letter to the establishment division to replace Khawaja with one of the three officers it suggested (Sardar Abdul Majeed Dasti, Ghulam Qadir Thebo, and Kaleem Imam).

The letter also gave a reference to the provincial cabinet's decision to replace Khawaja. Earlier attempts by the provincial government to replace Khawaja were dismissed by both the federal government and the Sindh High Court. 

"The federal government is creating problems for us [Sindh government] in this matter," Shah said, adding that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi should appoint the police officer suggested by the province.

"When the Sindh government has suggested a candidate for the position, the prime minister should consider and appoint him," the provincial minister said.

'Discretionary powers to appoint IGP rest with government'

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) AD Khawaja said that the government has the discretionary power of the posting of police chiefs.

"The government has the discretionary power to post IGPs," Khawaja said at a cricket match arranged by the International Police Association held earlier today in Karachi.

The police chief, however, refused to further comment on the recent request of the Sindh government to appoint one of the three senior police officials, it had suggested to the centre, as Khwaja's replacement. 

Comments

