Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
business
Monday Jan 08 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Dollar rate increases by Rs1.2, stands at Rs113.5 in open market

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jan 08, 2018

The rate of the US dollar increased by Rs1.20 in the open market on Monday. 

Sources said the dollar was trading at Rs113.50 in the open market.

The State Bank of Pakistan recently moved to allow the currency exchange rate to adjust to market conditions, after being stable for the first four years of the government. 

The central bank devalued the currency by about five per cent in December, and the market expects further weakening of the rupee before the general elections in mid-2018 to ease balance of payments pressure stemming from a widening trade deficit and growing fiscal deficit.

Finance adviser Miftah Ismail targets tax reforms, touts rupee flexibility

Ismail wants tax reforms to focus on widening the tax base, simplifying tax structures, and slashing personal tax rates to encourage more people to file returns

In an interview to Reuters published on December 30, newly-appointed finance adviser Miftah Ismail said there was a policy of greater flexibility for the currency and he would not be hostile to it either weakening or firming

On December 12, the rate of the US dollar broke its last highest record as it reached Rs111 in the interbank market.

According to forex dealers, the dollar rate increased by Rs2.75 in the interbank market that day, crossing its peak of Rs110.50 in September 25, 2013.

Economist Mohammad Sohail had told Geo News that the reason behind the increase is the country's high import bill, adding that the former finance minister had unnaturally restricted the rate at Rs105.50. 

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Pakistan Stock Exchange saw an increase in trading. The KSE 100-index increased by 480 points to reach the 48,000 points mark.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Business:

Stocks continue bullish rally, KSE100 crosses 43,000 points

Stocks continue bullish rally, KSE100 crosses 43,000 points

Updated 10 hours ago
Nawaz Sharif instructs Finance Adviser Miftah Ismail to lower taxes

Nawaz Sharif instructs Finance Adviser Miftah Ismail to lower taxes

Updated 16 hours ago
Rival airlines Emirates, Etihad step closer with security pact

Rival airlines Emirates, Etihad step closer with security pact

 Updated 16 hours ago
Pension crisis looms as Afghanistan grapples to fix public finances

Pension crisis looms as Afghanistan grapples to fix public finances

 Updated 17 hours ago
Saudi Arabia changes Aramco status to joint-stock company

Saudi Arabia changes Aramco status to joint-stock company

Updated 4 days ago
Stock markets smash records in oil-fueled rally

Stock markets smash records in oil-fueled rally

 Updated 4 days ago
Spotify boasts 70 million subscribers amid stock listing reports

Spotify boasts 70 million subscribers amid stock listing reports

 Updated 4 days ago
Pakistan's foreign reserves drop $26mn to $14,107mn

Pakistan's foreign reserves drop $26mn to $14,107mn

Updated 4 days ago
China welcomes bilateral currency swap agreement

China welcomes bilateral currency swap agreement

 Updated 5 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM