Fire breaks out on roof of Trump Tower

NEW YORK: Firefighters responded to an early morning fire at Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan, but no injuries were reported, the New York Fire Department said on Monday.



According to US media outlets, the fire was caused by an electrical box and no one was injured as a result.

US President Donald Trump was in Washington at the time. The fire was believed under control and no injuries were reported, NBC News reported on Twitter.

CBS News said the fire broke out shortly before 7 am EST (noon GMT) near the roof of the 68-story structure, which had been Trump´s primary residence before his election victory and inauguration nearly a year ago.

