Students in Jaranwala set fire to bus after classmates run over

The students were critically injured when they were hit by the bus while trying to cross the road. They have been shifted to the hospital for treatment-Geo News

JARANWALA: A group of students on Tuesday set on fire the bus of a private company after it ran over and injured three of their classmates, police said.



Rescue and police officials have doused the fire.

The students were injured when they were hit by the bus while trying to cross the road.

They were shifted to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the bus managed to flee after the accident.

In a similar case in September in Faisalabad, school students turned into a violent mob after a public bus ran over and killed their classmate in a traffic accident on Sargodha Road.







