Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 10 2018
By
Web Desk

Man shot dead in Karachi's Defence over 'personal enmity'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 10, 2018

The deceased has been identified as Imran

KARACHI: A man was shot dead late Tuesday night in Khayaban-e-Roomi in the city's Defence locale by unidentified persons who opened fire on the vehicle he was in, police said.

A second person — who was also in the same car and has been identified as Hamza — remained unharmed.

It is yet unknown how many assailants shot at the car, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) stated, adding that the incident was reportedly over "personal enmity".

A case has been registered against 13 persons allegedly involved in the incident. 

The deceased, identified as Imran, hailed from Balochistan city of Chagai, LEA sources said. His body was shifted to Jinnah Hospital.

The deceased's friend claimed that a man, Sami, chased his car and fled after firing on his car.

Mehran — the third friend — took Imran to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have recorded Mehran's initial statement, wherein he claims "numerous shots" were fired on their vehicle.

"A black double-cabin vehicle chased us from the petrol pump," he explained.

Separately, at least 35 suspects were nabbed by police in a search operation conducted in the metropolis' Katti Pahari area. The suspects were moved to an undisclosed location for interrogation.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Police release sketch of Kasur suspect

Police release sketch of Kasur suspect

 Updated 2 hours ago
Political leaders condemn Kasur incident, demand immediate action

Political leaders condemn Kasur incident, demand immediate action

 Updated 3 hours ago
Aggrieved social media demands justice in Kasur rape case

Aggrieved social media demands justice in Kasur rape case

 Updated 53 minutes ago
Ishaq Dar requests accountability court to unfreeze Hajvery Trust accounts

Ishaq Dar requests accountability court to unfreeze Hajvery Trust accounts

 Updated 4 hours ago
Journalist Taha Siddiqui assaulted by armed men, escapes abduction

Journalist Taha Siddiqui assaulted by armed men, escapes abduction

 Updated 4 hours ago
Gunmen attempt to stop Justice Gulzar’s son in Karachi

Gunmen attempt to stop Justice Gulzar’s son in Karachi

 Updated 5 hours ago
Advertisement
Trump’s attempt to humiliate Pakistan unlikely to work: Richard Olson

Trump’s attempt to humiliate Pakistan unlikely to work: Richard Olson

 Updated 5 hours ago
CM Sindh extends Rangers’ special powers in Karachi for 90 days

CM Sindh extends Rangers’ special powers in Karachi for 90 days

 Updated 6 hours ago
Czech woman caught trying to smuggle heroin from Lahore

Czech woman caught trying to smuggle heroin from Lahore

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM