Man shot dead in Karachi's Defence over 'personal enmity'

KARACHI: A man was shot dead late Tuesday night in Khayaban-e-Roomi in the city's Defence locale by unidentified persons who opened fire on the vehicle he was in, police said.

A second person — who was also in the same car and has been identified as Hamza — remained unharmed.

It is yet unknown how many assailants shot at the car, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) stated, adding that the incident was reportedly over "personal enmity".



A case has been registered against 13 persons allegedly involved in the incident.

The deceased, identified as Imran, hailed from Balochistan city of Chagai, LEA sources said. His body was shifted to Jinnah Hospital.

The deceased's friend claimed that a man, Sami, chased his car and fled after firing on his car.

Mehran — the third friend — took Imran to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have recorded Mehran's initial statement, wherein he claims "numerous shots" were fired on their vehicle.

"A black double-cabin vehicle chased us from the petrol pump," he explained.

Separately, at least 35 suspects were nabbed by police in a search operation conducted in the metropolis' Katti Pahari area. The suspects were moved to an undisclosed location for interrogation.