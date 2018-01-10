Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 10 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Brigade level exercise held at Jalalpur Jattan: ISPR

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jan 10, 2018

A brigade level exercise held at Jalal Pur Jattan for troops ex Jhelum formation. Photo: ISPR

A brigade level exercise held at Jalal Pur Jattan for troops ex Jhelum formation, according to Inter Services Public Relations on Wednesday. 

The exercise was aimed to enhance coordination between various components of the formation during the war, the statement read. 

Moreover, Commander Rawalpindi Corps visited the exercising troops to see the conduct phase. The commander hailed operational preparedness and professional competence displayed by the participating troops.

On December 20, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Bahawalpur to observe winter collective training exercises of the mechanised formation based in the area.

The army chief appreciated the high standards of training and professional skills displayed by the Army formation.

During the visit, he said that while the Army is committed to the war on terror, no complacency can be shown regarding preparations for responding to a conventional threat, added ISPR.

Commander Bahawalpur Corps Lieutenant General Sher Afgun also briefed General Bajwa about the training of the Corps for its assigned operational tasks.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Father says will not bury Zainab until killer is caught

Father says will not bury Zainab until killer is caught

 Updated 53 minutes ago
Police release sketch of Kasur suspect

Police release sketch of Kasur suspect

 Updated 2 hours ago
Political leaders condemn Kasur incident, demand immediate action

Political leaders condemn Kasur incident, demand immediate action

 Updated 3 hours ago
Aggrieved social media demands justice in Kasur rape case

Aggrieved social media demands justice in Kasur rape case

 Updated 53 minutes ago
Ishaq Dar requests accountability court to unfreeze Hajvery Trust accounts

Ishaq Dar requests accountability court to unfreeze Hajvery Trust accounts

 Updated 4 hours ago
Journalist Taha Siddiqui assaulted by armed men, escapes abduction

Journalist Taha Siddiqui assaulted by armed men, escapes abduction

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Gunmen attempt to stop Justice Gulzar’s son in Karachi

Gunmen attempt to stop Justice Gulzar’s son in Karachi

 Updated 5 hours ago
Trump’s attempt to humiliate Pakistan unlikely to work: Olson

Trump’s attempt to humiliate Pakistan unlikely to work: Olson

 Updated 5 hours ago
CM Sindh extends Rangers’ special powers in Karachi for 90 days

CM Sindh extends Rangers’ special powers in Karachi for 90 days

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM