Brigade level exercise held at Jalalpur Jattan: ISPR

A brigade level exercise held at Jalal Pur Jattan for troops ex Jhelum formation, according to Inter Services Public Relations on Wednesday.

The exercise was aimed to enhance coordination between various components of the formation during the war, the statement read.

Moreover, Commander Rawalpindi Corps visited the exercising troops to see the conduct phase. The commander hailed operational preparedness and professional competence displayed by the participating troops.

On December 20, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Bahawalpur to observe winter collective training exercises of the mechanised formation based in the area.

The army chief appreciated the high standards of training and professional skills displayed by the Army formation.

During the visit, he said that while the Army is committed to the war on terror, no complacency can be shown regarding preparations for responding to a conventional threat, added ISPR.

Commander Bahawalpur Corps Lieutenant General Sher Afgun also briefed General Bajwa about the training of the Corps for its assigned operational tasks.