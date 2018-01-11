Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jan 11 2018
GEO NEWS

Karachi residents catch and kill suspected robber

Thursday Jan 11, 2018

KARACHI: Residents of Gulbahar took the law into their own hands as they caught and killed a suspected robber early Thursday, Geo News reported.

According to SSP Central Irfan Baloch, two robbers on a motorcycle crashed into a wall during a robbery attempt. Enraged residents then encircled the suspects and started beating them, after which one of the suspects died while the other was injured.

The injured robber was handed over to the police, who arrested him.

In another robbery attempt in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, residents managed to catch a robbery suspect, who was beaten and then handed over to the police. An accomplice of the suspect fled from the spot.

In a similar incident earlier this month, two robbers were caught during an armed robbery in Saddar area. Residents, after getting hold of one of the robbers, gave him a beating following which he succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, while the other died in a shoot-out.

LEAs operation

Police and Rangers detained 20 suspects in different raids across the city. Two suspects were nabbed in Korangi Zia Colony, while two women were arrested during a search operation in Pirabad Mianwali Colony. 

