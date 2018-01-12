Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
Sci-Tech
Friday Jan 12 2018
By
APP
,
GEO NEWS

Projects worth Rs10 billion launched to bring broadband to remote areas

By
APP
,
GEO NEWS

Friday Jan 12, 2018

PM Abbasi addresses launching ceremony in Islamabad 

ISLAMABAD: The Universal Service Funds (USF) has awarded more than Rs10 billion Broadband Sustainable Projects to various operators to ensure telecom services in under-served and far-flung areas of the country.

These areas mainly include Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

In near future, projects will also be awarded for mobile broadband services in D.I. Khan, North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Kurram Agency, F R Tank, Orakzai, FR Bannu and Lakki Marwat.

Addressing a ceremony to mark the project’s launch, chief guest Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi lauded the efforts of the USF in expanding broadband access to tribal and far-flung areas and said the government is providing all possible support to the IT and telecom sectors.

Broadband services are being provided to 5,896 villages in the country, the prime minister said.

He added that the telecom sector has revolutionised the country.

The project has focused on Balochistan due to its emerging strategic significance with the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Current USF projects include 3G services in CPEC-adjoining areas such as Kharan-Washuk, Kalat, Khuzdar, Awaran-Lasbela , Sibi, Zhob, Kohistan, Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber and Dera Bugti.

According to an estimate, out of more than 12.3 million population, 46 per cent of Balochistan population has no access to either mobile, wireless or a fixed line network.

Besides Broadband for Sustainable Development Projects, an allocation of Rs8 billion has also been made for Special Projects. In 2017, the total worth of contracts awarded by the USF was around Rs11.54 billion.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sci-Tech:

New 'emotional' robots aim to read human feelings

New 'emotional' robots aim to read human feelings

 Updated yesterday
Buffett says he will never invest in cryptocurrencies

Buffett says he will never invest in cryptocurrencies

 Updated 2 days ago
iPhone addiction may be a virtue for investors

iPhone addiction may be a virtue for investors

 Updated 3 days ago
Gizmos, AI, and cloud computing take centre stage at consumer gadget extravaganza in US

Gizmos, AI, and cloud computing take centre stage at consumer gadget extravaganza in US

 Updated 3 days ago
Smart robot falls dumb as LG touts 'connected life'

Smart robot falls dumb as LG touts 'connected life'

 Updated 3 days ago
Apple releases new update to fix 'Spectre' chip flaw

Apple releases new update to fix 'Spectre' chip flaw

 Updated 3 days ago
Advertisement
LG adds Google AI in ´smart home´ push

LG adds Google AI in ´smart home´ push

 Updated 3 days ago
Bitcoin drops below $15,000 as South Korea reviews accounts

Bitcoin drops below $15,000 as South Korea reviews accounts

 Updated 4 days ago
German justice minister victim of own social media law

German justice minister victim of own social media law

 Updated 4 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM