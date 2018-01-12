Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jan 12 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Sindh govt carried out exemplary work, says Bilawal Bhutto

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jan 12, 2018

SEHWAN: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said on Friday that the Sindh government has carried out exemplary work for the welfare of people, but still rivals question the services rendered by the party.

The PPP Chairman was addressing a ceremony at the inauguration of a cardiac hospital in Sehwan.

Bilawal criticised his political rivals saying that in Punjab one can only see advertisements but no real progress.

The PPP chairman said that Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated an incomplete hospital in Lahore, adding that the PPP will complete the project.

“Now the public has to decide if they want metro or free medical treatment?” said Bilawal. 

On Jan 8, in an event in Sukkur, the PPP chairman stressed the importance of empowering women.

Bilawal remarked that PPP has played an immense role to empower women. “PPP introduced pro-women legislation,” he said, adding the government of Asif Ali Zardari brought revolutionary programmes such as Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

PPP is working with various NGOs to promote development, Bilawal remarked, adding that party also supports organisations providing support to women.

