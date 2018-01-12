Merit prevails when institutions are strong: Imran Khan

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said on Friday that the state of merit prevails when the institutions are strong in a country.

The PTI chief was addressing a ceremony in Peshawar, where he said that the Sharif brothers have been ruling Punjab since 19 years but one can take a look at the state of Punjab police.

Imran said that in Kasur 12 rape cases emerged, whereas, in a incident of similar nature in Dera Ismail Khan, eight out of nine suspects were arrested by the KP police.

On Jan 11, Imran Khan said that his "tigers" will join Dr Tahirul Qadri when he begins his grand protest against the government on January 17.

The PTI chief said that the people have stopped trusting the government and police, adding that when trust on the institutions ends then people take to streets to protest.