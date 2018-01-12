Enquiry on housing scheme of PTI’s Aleem Khan in final stage: sources

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau Lahore has entered the final stage of its enquiry in the case against the housing scheme of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s prominent leader Aleem Khan, sources said.



According to sources, NAB has asked Lahore Development Authority to issue notices to five officers employed on different posts to provide reports on Aleem’s illegal properties – Park View Villas and Rivery Edge Housing Scheme.

The five reported to be involved in the illegal properties case include LDA’s revenue officer Mohammad Akram, Deputy Director Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi, Director Sheikh Abdul Qayyum and officers Raja Abbas and Khawaja Shaukat Jamal.

Earlier, LDA had asked Lahore Electric Supply Company, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited and Water and Sanitation Agency, Lahore to not provide services to Park View Villas and River Edge Housing Scheme as the two were illegal for not being permitted by the authority.

The PTI leader was said to be the chief executive officer of the Park View Villas housing scheme located on Multan Road in Lahore.