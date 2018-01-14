Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jan 14 2018
GEO NEWS

Nawaz Sharif, Chinese ambassador meet in Jati Umra

GEO NEWS

Sunday Jan 14, 2018

The two held discussions on the bilateral relations, regional situation as well as China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)-Photo: File

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif held a meeting with Chinese ambassador to Pakistan at his Jati Umra residence.

The two held discussions on the bilateral relations, regional situation as well as matters pertaining to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Nawaz on the occasion said that CPEC is a game-changer, vowing to strengthen the exemplary friendship between the two countries.

Early this month, the Chinese ambassador China Yao Jing had announced to extend assistance in Pakistan's power sector.

China to extend assistance in Pakistan's power sector: ambassador

Investors in China are keenly observing rapidly growing power sector in Pakistan, Ambassador Yao Jing says

Ambassador Jing said the performance of power sector under the CPEC had been a success story, which had been acknowledged at different forums in China.

He specially mentioned the Power Division role in leading the CPEC projects and facilitating Chinese investors.

Comments

Need to work together to resolve public interest issues: CJP

Updated 2 hours ago
PTI caused 22-month delay in Orange Line project: Shehbaz

 Updated 2 hours ago
Meeting Trump will be a 'bitter pill to swallow', says Imran

 Updated 5 hours ago
Man shot dead by ACLC personnel in Karachi

 Updated an hour ago
Shehbaz displeased over police failure to arrest Kasur rape-murder suspect

 Updated 11 hours ago
Indian army chief's statement amounts to 'invitation for nuclear encounter', says Asif

 Updated 13 hours ago
