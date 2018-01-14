Nawaz Sharif, Chinese ambassador meet in Jati Umra

The two held discussions on the bilateral relations, regional situation as well as China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)-Photo: File

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif held a meeting with Chinese ambassador to Pakistan at his Jati Umra residence.

The two held discussions on the bilateral relations, regional situation as well as matters pertaining to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Nawaz on the occasion said that CPEC is a game-changer, vowing to strengthen the exemplary friendship between the two countries.

Early this month, the Chinese ambassador China Yao Jing had announced to extend assistance in Pakistan's power sector.

Ambassador Jing said the performance of power sector under the CPEC had been a success story, which had been acknowledged at different forums in China.

He specially mentioned the Power Division role in leading the CPEC projects and facilitating Chinese investors.