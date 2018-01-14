Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Sunday Jan 14 2018
By
AFP

US whistleblower Chelsea Manning seeks Senate seat

By
AFP

Sunday Jan 14, 2018

Manning, now 30, was an army intelligence analyst sentenced to 35 years in prison in 2013 for leaking more than 700,000 classified documents related to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan

WASHINGTON: Whistleblower Chelsea Manning, jailed for leaking classified information, is seeking election to the US Senate in the state of Maryland, a document seen on Saturday says.

Manning has now gone from prison to US senatorial candidate in less than a year during which she often made headlines, as the fame and infamy she gained by leaking a trove of classified documents follows her after release.

The Federal Election Commission document, filed Thursday, lists Chelsea Elizabeth Manning of North Bethesda, Maryland, as a Democratic candidate for the Senate.

Manning, now 30, was an army intelligence analyst sentenced to 35 years in prison in 2013 for leaking more than 700,000 classified documents related to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The revelations by Manning, who is transgender and was then known as Bradley Manning, exposed covered-up misdeeds and possible crimes by US troops and allies.

Her actions made Manning a hero to anti-war and anti-secrecy activists but US establishment figures branded her a traitor.

Then-president Barack Obama commuted Manning´s sentence, leading to her release in May.

During her incarceration Manning battled for, and won, the right to start hormone treatment. On Twitter she identifies herself as a "trans woman," and carries the slogan: "Make powerful people angry."

The Democratic Senate incumbent is Ben Cardin, who was first elected in 2006 and is the senior Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

In elections last year, transgender candidate Danika Roem was elected to the Virginia state House of Delegates, becoming the first openly transgender lawmaker in the United States.

No going back 

US President Donald Trump has labeled Manning a traitor.

He also tried to bar transgender personnel from the military but federal courts ruled against that ban.

Following her release, Harvard University offered Manning a Kennedy School visiting fellowship along with several other people, including former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Hillary Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook.

But the offer to Manning sparked sharp criticism -- including from CIA director Mike Pompeo, who pulled out of a Harvard forum, and former acting director Mike Morrell, who quit the university in protest -- and it was later rescinded.

Manning wrote on Twitter in September that she was barred from entering Canada due to criminal convictions in the United States and posted an image of a document.

The document said Manning had committed a crime outside the country that "would equate to an indictable offense, namely treason" in Canada and which carries a maximum sentence of 14 years imprisonment.

Manning made waves in a different way when she posed in a red one-piece bathing suit for Vogue´s September issue, eliciting both supportive and critical comments.

Speaking at the New Yorker Festival in October, Manning said she fears for her safety but does not plan to lay low.

"I´ve had people telling me, ´Maybe you shouldn´t be so vocal.´ And that´s the reason why I´m out here," she said, explaining that she "can´t imagine doing anything else right now."

"I had this image of going (back) to a life that I had before," she said. "And that´s not possible. And I realize now that that´s OK."

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Netanyahu in India for first visit by Israeli PM in 15 years

Netanyahu in India for first visit by Israeli PM in 15 years

 Updated 24 minutes ago
H&M 'racist' ad adds to company's woes

H&M 'racist' ad adds to company's woes

 Updated an hour ago
Captive orca Lolita to stay at Miami aquarium, rules US court

Captive orca Lolita to stay at Miami aquarium, rules US court

 Updated 2 hours ago
Saudi Prince Alwaleed in settlement talks with government: sources

Saudi Prince Alwaleed in settlement talks with government: sources

 Updated 2 hours ago
Mexican journalist killed amid wave of violence against media

Mexican journalist killed amid wave of violence against media

 Updated 2 hours ago
Afghan Taliban, government holdings talks in Istanbul: report

Afghan Taliban, government holdings talks in Istanbul: report

 Updated 2 hours ago
Advertisement
China demolishes Christian megachurch

China demolishes Christian megachurch

 Updated 3 hours ago
Death toll rises to 19 in California mudslides, five still missing

Death toll rises to 19 in California mudslides, five still missing

 Updated 3 hours ago
Death toll from Indian helicopter crash rises to six: official

Death toll from Indian helicopter crash rises to six: official

 Updated 3 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM