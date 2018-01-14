Sight screen at varsity ground demolished for wedding of Shah Mehmood's son

MULTAN: The sight screen of Bahauddin Zakariya University's playground in Multan was demolished on Sunday for the wedding reception ceremony of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi's son.



Zain Qureshi's valima [wedding] reception was arranged in the university's playground for over 5,000 guests.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan attended the wedding reception of Shah Mehmood Qureshi's son on January 14, 2018. Photo: Geo News

The ceremony was attended by prominent members of the society including Chairman of PTI Imran Khan, PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen, Pak Sar Zameen Party (PSP) leader Arshad Vohra, Muttahida Qaumi Movement - Pakistan (MQM - P) chief Farooq Sattar, and senior politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi.

Qureshi has, however, promised to rebuild the sight screen on the ground that he had rented for Rs60,000.

