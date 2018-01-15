Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Jan 15 2018
By
Web Desk

The Economist predicts PML-N victory in 2018 elections

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 15, 2018

Nawaz Sharif (R) with Shehbaz Sharif (L)/File photo

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is headed for another five-year term after the general elections in mid-2018, predicts a report published in The Economist.

In its annual report titled ‘The World in 2018’, the leading weekly magazine predicts that the PML-N would win the next elections, “buoyed by infrastructure investments and a fairly smooth economic trajectory, as well as the advantages of incumbency”.

The Economist report 'The World in 2018'

The report observes that the “business environment will remain difficult and reform will progress slowly, but the economy will respond to relative stability and maintain healthy growth”.

According to the report, the rupee is due a depreciation, but it would be delayed until after the election.

Pakistan’s GDP growth stands at 5.5 percent, GDP per head at $1,661, inflation at 3.8 percent, budget balance at -4.6 percent of GDP and population at 200.8 million.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Senior US State Department official arrives in Pak, meets foreign secy

Senior US State Department official arrives in Pak, meets foreign secy

 Updated 51 minutes ago
Four killed as car falls into ditch in Upper Dir

Four killed as car falls into ditch in Upper Dir

 Updated an hour ago
Turkmenistan Foreign Minister arrives in Islamabad

Turkmenistan Foreign Minister arrives in Islamabad

 Updated an hour ago
PM Abbasi, Shehbaz meet Nawaz Sharif in Lahore

PM Abbasi, Shehbaz meet Nawaz Sharif in Lahore

 Updated 2 hours ago
Karachi youth killing: 8 police personnel to appear before court today

Karachi youth killing: 8 police personnel to appear before court today

 Updated 2 hours ago
Indian troops martyr six Kashmiris in Baramulla

Indian troops martyr six Kashmiris in Baramulla

 Updated 2 hours ago
Advertisement
Banks start receiving Hajj applications from today

Banks start receiving Hajj applications from today

 Updated 3 hours ago
IHC to take up NAB's plea today against change in Maryam, Safdar's indictment

IHC to take up NAB's plea today against change in Maryam, Safdar's indictment

 Updated 3 hours ago
Cleric arrested for alleged sexual assault of 14-year-old in Karachi

Cleric arrested for alleged sexual assault of 14-year-old in Karachi

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM