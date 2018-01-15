Turkmenistan Foreign Minister arrives in Islamabad

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif welcoming his Turkmen counterpart at the Foreign Office. Photo: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov arrives in Islamabad on Monday on a two-day visit to hold talks on bilateral and regional issues, reported Radio Pakistan.



He is visiting at the invitation of Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

According to Foreign Office statement, both the foreign ministers will lead high-level delegations at the inaugural session of Pakistan-Turkmenistan Bilateral Political Consultations.

In a statement issued by Foreign Office, it was said that the visit by the Turkmen Foreign Minister will reinforce Pakistan's endeavors to deepen its engagement with the Central Asian country and build a strong bond of economic partnership.







