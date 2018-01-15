Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jan 15 2018
GEO NEWS

Turkmenistan Foreign Minister arrives in Islamabad

Monday Jan 15, 2018

 Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif welcoming his Turkmen counterpart at the Foreign Office. Photo: Geo News
 

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov arrives in Islamabad on Monday on a two-day visit to hold talks on bilateral and regional issues, reported Radio Pakistan.

He is visiting at the invitation of Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

According to Foreign Office statement, both the foreign ministers will lead high-level delegations at the inaugural session of Pakistan-Turkmenistan Bilateral Political Consultations.

In a statement issued by Foreign Office, it was said that the visit by the Turkmen Foreign Minister will reinforce Pakistan's endeavors to deepen its engagement with the Central Asian country and build a strong bond of economic partnership.



