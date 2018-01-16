Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 16 2018
GEO NEWS

Fake police encounters norm in Punjab: Fawad Chaudhry

Tuesday Jan 16, 2018

لاہور: پاکستان تحریک انصاف کے رہنما فواد چوہدری کی پریس کانفرنس

Posted by Geo News Urdu on Tuesday, January 16, 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that fake encounters have become a norm in Punjab.

The PTI leaders were addressing a press conference here, where party spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said that the Kasur incident was a failure of the Punjab police.

“Over nothing a Pakistan Peoples Party and PTI alliance is possible,” said Fawad while referring to the Pakistan Awami Tehreek's protest in Lahore on January 17.

He said that the PPP has a different ideology while the PTI has its own, said the party spokesman.

The PTI spokesman said that the suggestion to divide the sessions has already been floated.

“In one session Imran Khan will be on the stage, and in another session will be Asif Ali Zardari,” said Chaudhry.

He said that the protest isn’t a rally it is only a one-day protest and will end over Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif’s resignation.

Earlier today, PAT Chief Dr Tahirul Qadri said that the party’s ‘grand protest’ will start at noon tomorrow.

The PAT is protesting over the 2014 Model Town incident, in which its workers were killed in police firing, and demanding the dissolution of the government.

