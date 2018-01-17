Pakistan Baseball founder Khawar Shah passes away

Syed Khawar Shah/File photo

Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) founder and president Syed Khawar Shah passed away on Tuesday. He was 68.

Under Shah’s leadership, the PFB was founded in 1992, allowing Pakistan to compete at the international level while helping to grow the game.

“This is a tremendous loss for our sport in Pakistan, Asia and worldwide,” said Riccardo Fraccari, president of the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) – the world governing body for the two sports.

“History will always remember President Shah’s important legacy and milestones in baseball,” he added.

During Shah’s presidency, the PFB launched annual men’s and women’s national championships, helping develop and identify players for Pakistan’s national teams, which have currently risen to 26th in the world in men’s baseball and 12th in women’s baseball.

In 2016, the Pakistan Women’s National Baseball team debuted in the WBSC Women’s Baseball World Cup, while the Pakistan Men’s team played in its first-ever World Baseball Classic Qualifier.

Shah initiated his career as a divisional sports officer Gujranwala and progressed to the seat of managing director sports board. Later, he assumed office as Director General Sports Punjab and retired in the same capacity.

He has left behind a widow, three sons and four daughters.