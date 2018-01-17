Lt Gen (retd) Maqsood Ahmad appointed Chairman Punjab Public Service Commission

Lieutenant General (retd) Maqsood Ahmad

LAHORE: Lieutenant General (retd) Maqsood Ahmad has been appointed chairman Punjab Public Service Commission, according to a notification issued on Wednesday by the Punjab government.

According to the notification, Ahmad has been appointed “for a period of three years under the provisions of Article 105 and 242 (1B) of the Constitution”.

The notification has been signed by the governor Punjab.

Maqsood Ahmad belonged to Frontier Force Regiment in the 61st PMA Long Course during April 1980.

After reaching the rank of Major General, Ahmad headed the 12th Infantry Division in Murree. In 2013, Maqsood Ahmad was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General.

Not only that, Ahmad also served as the Corps Commander of IV Corps, Lahore. In August 2013, Lt Gen Maqsood was made Military Adviser for Peacekeeping Operations of the United Nations by Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon.

Lt Gen (retd) Ahmad had also served as deputy director general of Inter-Services under Lt Gen Ahmad Shuja Pasha and then under Lt Gen Zahirul Islam.