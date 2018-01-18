Hasan Ali wins ICC Emerging Cricketer of the Year award

In the latest in his long list of accolades, Pakistan’s young sensation Hasan Ali won the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Emerging Cricketer of the Year award, announced on Thursday.



The 23-year-old, currently the top-ranked ODI bowler, finished the year 2017 with an impressive tally of 45 ODI wickets to his name.

He was also Player of the Series for his 13 wickets that helped Pakistan to Champions Trophy glory against India.

Pakistan’s memorable Champions Trophy 2017 victory was voted as the ICC Fans' Moment of the Year.

Afghanistan's young spin wizard Rashid Khan was named ICC Associate Cricketer of the Year.



India skipper Virat Kohli swept the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year title for scoring six tons in the format last year, averaging an astonishing 76.84.

The 29-year-old also won the prestigious ICC Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy.



India's Yuzvendra Chahal won the ICC T20I Performance of the Year award for his haul of 6/25 against England in Bengaluru.



The ICC awarded its Umpire of the Year award to Marais Erasmus.



Australia captain Steve Smith bagged the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year award for an awe-inspiring year with the bat.

Pakistan all-rounder Hasan Ali and batsman Babar Azam made it to the ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year.

The ICC Test Team of the Year included:

The ICC #SpiritOfCricket Award went to Anya Shrubsole of England, who won the fans' hearts with her gesture during the Women's World Cup 2017 semi-final against South Africa.





