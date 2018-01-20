Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Jan 20 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Afghanistan, partners need to focus on internal challenges: Lodhi

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Jan 20, 2018

Maleeha Lodhi — Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN — remarked on Saturday that Afghanistan and its partners, especially the United States, need to address the challenges inside Afghanistan.

It is better to focus on the challenges inside Afghanistan “rather than shift the owners for ending the conflict onto others,” she said.

Lodhi also said that about 40% of Afghanistan is under “insurgent control, contested or ungoverned.”

She explained that “illicit drug trafficking provides the insurgent groups with a steady financial income estimated at almost USD4 million a year.”

Hitting back at countries alleging that safe havens for terrorists are present in Pakistan, she remarked: “indeed, with its safe havens inside the country and income from the narcotics trade, the insurgency doesn't really need any outside assistance or support centres to sustain itself.”

Lodhi also said that “those who imagine sanctuaries outside really need a reality check, and those who speak of changing the mindsets need to look within and their own record of subversion against my country.

As for my country is concerned, we stand ready and committed to extend our full cooperation bilaterally and within the various regional frameworks to promote peace and security in Afghanistan,” she added. 

On January 3, Lodhi had set the record straight after Nikki Haley, US Ambassador to the UN, made incendiary remarks against Pakistan. 

Islamabad's cooperation with Washington was not based on any aid consideration, but "on our national interests and principles", said Lodhi, adding "We can review our cooperation if it is not appreciated."

Lodhi remarked this while responding to Haley's comments during a news conference, where the US envoy repeated President Donald Trump’s allegations that Pakistan played a double game in its counterterrorism operations.

"We have contributed and sacrificed the most in fighting international terrorism and carried out the largest counter-terrorism operation anywhere in the world," Ambassador Lodhi asserted.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Aasma rape-murder case: Aggrieved father demands strict punishment for culprit

Aasma rape-murder case: Aggrieved father demands strict punishment for culprit

 Updated 48 minutes ago
PPP to stage power show in Hub today

PPP to stage power show in Hub today

 Updated an hour ago
Farooq Sattar chides Sindh govt for failing to check police high-handedness

Farooq Sattar chides Sindh govt for failing to check police high-handedness

 Updated an hour ago
SSP Rao Anwar removed from post over Naqeebullah killing

SSP Rao Anwar removed from post over Naqeebullah killing

 Updated an hour ago
Karachi police kill suspect in alleged encounter at Shahrah-e-Faisal

Karachi police kill suspect in alleged encounter at Shahrah-e-Faisal

 Updated 3 hours ago
Romance across borders: Canadian woman marries Pakistani online lover

Romance across borders: Canadian woman marries Pakistani online lover

 Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
Nawaz to address gathering at Haripur today

Nawaz to address gathering at Haripur today

 Updated 3 hours ago
Panama Papers: NAB seeks action against PML-Q's Moonis, PTI's Aleem Khan

Panama Papers: NAB seeks action against PML-Q's Moonis, PTI's Aleem Khan

 Updated 3 hours ago
New CCTV video shows suspect doing rounds near Zainab's house

New CCTV video shows suspect doing rounds near Zainab's house

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM