Champion racers ready for Hub Rally at Max Dirt Arena

Fifth edition of Hub Rally starts on January 28 at Max Dirt Arena

After the grand success of last year's car rally, excitement is building up for the fifth edition of Hub Rally, which gets underway on January 28 at Hub, about 40km from Karachi.

Star racing driver and Cholistan Rally's defending champion Nadir Magsi would be facing a stiff challenge from Gwadar Rally champion Sultan Muhammad Ali and former national champion Ronnie Patel, with Sarfraz Hussain Dhanji, veteran Ashraf Khan, Asad Khuhro, Aamir Magsi, Jaffar Magsi also in action.

This year’s race track has been increased to 11km from 5km – but it is still the smallest rally track in Pakistan. This makes the event more interesting because smaller tracks have more turns and give a tough time to the drivers.

More than 10 female drivers are also expected to be in action this year. Pakistan’s Ladies champion Tusha Patel will be the star attraction, while more newcomers will be joining her.

Vehicles of different brands and companies from 800 CC up to 4500 CC like Toyota Vigo, Ford Raptor, Land Cruiser, Fortuner etc will be seen in action.

The competition will see racing stars come together

“All are gearing up and getting a huge response from emerging racing drivers for Hub Rally,” Chief Organiser Shujaat Sherwani told Geo News. “We are expecting over 100 drivers in different categories,” he said, adding that the intention is to bring in more new talent.

“We are promoting racing with an aim to provide youngsters opportunity to go fast on the racing track and learn the tricks of the trade,” Sherwani, himself a racing driver, elaborated.

Max Dirt Arena is the country’s only permanent off-road racing track. It has been upgraded for the occasion and hundreds of car racing enthusiasts including sports stars and celebrities will also be joining the competition.

“We are flooded with phone calls and queries regarding the approaching event which will feature a newcomer category,” one of the Rally Organisers Irfan Zaidi stated.

A number of incentives will be at offer for participants, guest of honours, ladies and the general public attend the racing gala.