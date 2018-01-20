Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Saturday Jan 20 2018
By
Atique ur Rehman

Champion racers ready for Hub Rally at Max Dirt Arena

By
Atique ur Rehman

Saturday Jan 20, 2018

Fifth edition of Hub Rally starts on January 28 at Max Dirt Arena  

After the grand success of last year's car rally, excitement is building up for the fifth edition of Hub Rally, which gets underway on January 28 at Hub, about 40km from Karachi.

Star racing driver and Cholistan Rally's defending champion Nadir Magsi would be facing a stiff challenge from Gwadar Rally champion Sultan Muhammad Ali and former national champion Ronnie Patel, with Sarfraz Hussain Dhanji, veteran Ashraf Khan, Asad Khuhro, Aamir Magsi, Jaffar Magsi also in action.

This year’s race track has been increased to 11km from 5km – but it is still the smallest rally track in Pakistan. This makes the event more interesting because smaller tracks have more turns and give a tough time to the drivers.

More than 10 female drivers are also expected to be in action this year. Pakistan’s Ladies champion Tusha Patel will be the star attraction, while more newcomers will be joining her.

Vehicles of different brands and companies from 800 CC up to 4500 CC like Toyota Vigo, Ford Raptor, Land Cruiser, Fortuner etc will be seen in action.

The competition will see racing stars come together 

“All are gearing up and getting a huge response from emerging racing drivers for Hub Rally,” Chief Organiser Shujaat Sherwani told Geo News. “We are expecting over 100 drivers in different categories,” he said, adding that the intention is to bring in more new talent.

“We are promoting racing with an aim to provide youngsters opportunity to go fast on the racing track and learn the tricks of the trade,” Sherwani, himself a racing driver, elaborated.

Max Dirt Arena is the country’s only permanent off-road racing track. It has been upgraded for the occasion and hundreds of car racing enthusiasts including sports stars and celebrities will also be joining the competition.

“We are flooded with phone calls and queries regarding the approaching event which will feature a newcomer category,” one of the Rally Organisers Irfan Zaidi stated.

A number of incentives will be at offer for participants, guest of honours, ladies and the general public attend the racing gala.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Shoaib Malik ruled out from T20I series against New Zealand

Shoaib Malik ruled out from T20I series against New Zealand

 Updated 2 hours ago
Man United's Carrick to retire at season's end: Mourinho

Man United's Carrick to retire at season's end: Mourinho

 Updated 3 hours ago
Sharapova crashes out of Australian Open

Sharapova crashes out of Australian Open

Updated 3 hours ago
Rift between PSL franchises, PCB over sponsorship struggles

Rift between PSL franchises, PCB over sponsorship struggles

Updated 3 hours ago
Olympian abused by team doctor sees USA Gymnastics as 'rotten'

Olympian abused by team doctor sees USA Gymnastics as 'rotten'

 Updated 7 hours ago
India beat Pakistan to win Blind Cricket World Cup

India beat Pakistan to win Blind Cricket World Cup

 Updated 25 minutes ago
Advertisement
Impressive England beat Australia in second ODI

Impressive England beat Australia in second ODI

 Updated 9 hours ago
Int'l games at home to help reignite Pak hockey, says Dutch veteran Weusthof

Int'l games at home to help reignite Pak hockey, says Dutch veteran Weusthof

 Updated 17 hours ago
World XI beats Pakistan 5-1 in first hockey match

World XI beats Pakistan 5-1 in first hockey match

 Updated 17 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM