Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Sunday Jan 21 2018
By
REUTERS

Two dead, several hurt in Prague hotel fire

By
REUTERS

Sunday Jan 21, 2018

Firefighters work at the scene of a fire at a hotel in Prague, Czech Republic, January 20, 2018. REUTERS/Milan Kammermayer
 

PRAGUE: Two people died and nine were injured in a fire at a hotel in the centre of Prague on Saturday night, fire and rescue officials said.

The fire occurred at Eurostars David Hotel, a block away from the Vltava River and near the Czech capital’s National Theatre.

Of those hurt, five people were seriously injured, the Prague Emergency Medical Service said.

“Unfortunately we were not able to help two people,” the EMS said on its Twitter.

No other details on the victims were given.

Seznam Zpravy news website reported the hotel has 152 beds.

Rescue officials had earlier said 40 were injured, although Czech media reported that most were treated for smoke inhalation on the spot and not taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire was not clear.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Trump to Democrats: no immigration talk until government reopened

Trump to Democrats: no immigration talk until government reopened

 Updated 3 hours ago
Pence tells Egypt's Sisi that US still backs two-state solution

Pence tells Egypt's Sisi that US still backs two-state solution

 Updated 4 hours ago
Trump's Davos trip now in flux: White House budget director

Trump's Davos trip now in flux: White House budget director

 Updated 4 hours ago
Key cardinal distances himself from pope abuse comment

Key cardinal distances himself from pope abuse comment

 Updated 4 hours ago
Syria denies Turkey informed it of 'brutal' Afrin attack

Syria denies Turkey informed it of 'brutal' Afrin attack

 Updated 5 hours ago
Tens of thousands take to US streets for Women´s March

Tens of thousands take to US streets for Women´s March

 Updated 6 hours ago
Advertisement
Russia voices concern over Turkey operation in Syria

Russia voices concern over Turkey operation in Syria

 Updated 7 hours ago
Pence meets Sisi on Mideast tour amid Arab anger over Jerusalem

Pence meets Sisi on Mideast tour amid Arab anger over Jerusalem

 Updated 6 hours ago
Gunmen attack Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel, take hostages, deaths reported

Gunmen attack Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel, take hostages, deaths reported

 Updated 3 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM