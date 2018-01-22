Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jan 22 2018
GEO NEWS

Sindh Assembly condemns Imran, Sheikh Rasheed’s ‘anti-parliament’ remarks

GEO NEWS

Monday Jan 22, 2018

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly passed on Monday a resolution condemning Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed’s remarks against the Parliament.

The resolution states that Imran insulted the Parliament by hurling abuses at it, adding that Imran should apologise to the nation.

The resolution was presented by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s M Zafar Kamali.

Members of the provincial assembly also said that they will stage a protest if Imran Khan fails to apologise.

On January 18, the National Assembly passed a similar resolution condemning the remarks of the PTI chief and his ally Rasheed.

At the joint opposition rally on January 17 in Lahore, Imran had cursed the Parliament for allowing Nawaz Sharif's re-election as the party head after his disqualification.

"I give Laanat (curse) the parliament that made a criminal the president of a party," he said, in an apparent reference to ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif being elected the PML-N president.

Imran's remarks followed the repeated cursing of the Parliament from Rasheed, who also announced his resignation from the assembly.

However, Rasheed is yet to resign as he proceeded to Dubai following the rally. 

The NA resolution, adopted with a majority owing to the absence of PTI members, stated that despite being MNAs, Imran and Rasheed damaged Parliament’s supremacy.

It also stated that the two have attempted to cast the 'supreme institution' in a negative light.

Comments

