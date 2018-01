The truck that collided with a passenger here is shown here at the M10 motorway, Karachi, Pakistan. Geo.tv/Qamar Ali Mastoi

KARACHI: At least four people were killed when a passenger bus and a truck collided Monday night here on the city's M10 motorway, Geo News reported.



15 others were wounded and moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, rescue sources said.

The driver of the bus died on the spot, while that of the truck fled the crash site.

—This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available