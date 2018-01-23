Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Tuesday Jan 23 2018
By
REUTERS

Cilic reaches semi-finals after Nadal retires hurt

By
REUTERS

Tuesday Jan 23, 2018

Spain’s Rafeal Nadal receives medical attention during his match against Marin Cilic – Reuters 

MELBOURNE: Marin Cilic advanced to the semi-finals of the Australian Open on Tuesday after top seed Rafa Nadal retired hurt when trailing 3-6 6-3 6-7(5) 6-2 2-0 in their match at Rod Laver Arena.

Nadal took a medical time-out late in the fourth set for treatment on an apparent hip injury and was clearly struggling as he battled on in the evening match.

After being broken to fall behind 2-0 in the fifth, Nadal called it quits, and shook hands ruefully with the chair umpire and Cilic.

Sixth seed Cilic will meet Briton Kyle Edmund for a place in the final.

Advertisement

More From Sports:

World XI tour Pakistan: COAS meets international hockey players

World XI tour Pakistan: COAS meets international hockey players

Updated 5 hours ago
Manchester United retain top spot in world football money list

Manchester United retain top spot in world football money list

Updated 6 hours ago
U-19 World Cup: Pakistan face South Africa in quarterfinals tomorrow

U-19 World Cup: Pakistan face South Africa in quarterfinals tomorrow

Updated 7 hours ago
A new Warne? Aussie leggie sets U-19 record

A new Warne? Aussie leggie sets U-19 record

 Updated 8 hours ago
Unseeded Mertens routs Svitolina to reach Aussie Open semis

Unseeded Mertens routs Svitolina to reach Aussie Open semis

 Updated 9 hours ago
Weak eyesight no hindrance for 'Professor' Chung

Weak eyesight no hindrance for 'Professor' Chung

 Updated 9 hours ago
Advertisement
Root to miss T20 tri-series, Stokes delays return

Root to miss T20 tri-series, Stokes delays return

 Updated 10 hours ago
Ruthless South Africa take aim at series sweep against India

Ruthless South Africa take aim at series sweep against India

 Updated 10 hours ago
Bryan brothers end Aisam’s dream run at Australian Open

Bryan brothers end Aisam’s dream run at Australian Open

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM