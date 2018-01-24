Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 24 2018
GEO NEWS

IG Sindh directs police not to recruit Gutka addicts

GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jan 24, 2018

Gutka. Photo: File 

KARACHI: Sindh Police Inspector General AD Khawaja directed on Wednesday the subordinate relevant authorities not to recruit people in the force who are addicted to Gutka or any other drugs.

In a letter to the Additional Inspector General of Police, deputy inspector generals of Police and Counter Terrorism Department (Sindh) from the IGP office, it is stated: “IGP Sindh has directed that a clause shall be added in the advertisements for general recruitment that the candidates who are addicted to GUTKA and any other DRUGS will not be appointed in Sindh Police."

Image of the letter sent by IG Police office to the concerned police officials, department. Photo: Geo News

Ban on sheesha, gutka

The Sindh cabinet, in October 2016, imposed a ban on sheesha smoking and its cafes, the consumption of gutka and mainpuri

The government also directed the IGP to ensure the ban is implemented.

